Dymension 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $28.76 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Dymension has a market capitalization of $444.90 million and approximately $28.76 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00004483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dymension has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,016,558,337 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,016,558,337 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 3.24180971 USD and is up 4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $37,851,320.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.