East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

East Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of East Japan Railway stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 104,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,483. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

About East Japan Railway

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.