Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Up 246.8% in May

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 246.8% from the April 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,170. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Eastside Distilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

