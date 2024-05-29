Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Up 246.8% in May

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 246.8% from the April 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Eastside Distilling Price Performance
Shares of Eastside Distilling stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,170. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EAST
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eastside Distilling
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.