Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.52. 6,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 40,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ebang International stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.95% of Ebang International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

