eCash Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market cap of $943.65 million and approximately $19.25 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,649.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.34 or 0.00690832 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00057560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00092177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000290 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,708,335,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,708,382,798,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

