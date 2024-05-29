Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.90

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:EDIN traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 727 ($9.28). The company had a trading volume of 218,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,204. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 709.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 682.62. Edinburgh Investment has a one year low of GBX 612.70 ($7.83) and a one year high of GBX 742.73 ($9.49).

In other news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman acquired 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £3,680.68 ($4,700.74). In other Edinburgh Investment news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 551 shares of Edinburgh Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £3,680.68 ($4,700.74). Also, insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman bought 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.71) per share, with a total value of £4,992.24 ($6,375.79). 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

