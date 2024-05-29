EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 3.7%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.42. 571,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,294,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company.

Get EHang alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EH

EHang Stock Up 4.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EHang

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of EHang by 685.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EHang by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 34.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.