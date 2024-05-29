Elastic (ESTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Read Our Latest Report on ESTC

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.