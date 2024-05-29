Elastic (ESTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $320.48 million. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

