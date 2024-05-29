Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Up 2.5%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.27. 308,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,601,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Several research firms recently commented on EGO. CIBC lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 452,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,517,000 after acquiring an additional 295,282 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,167,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

