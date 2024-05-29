electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

electroCore Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.91. electroCore has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 88.12% and a negative return on equity of 219.33%. On average, research analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in electroCore stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ECOR Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of electroCore as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

