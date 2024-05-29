Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Update

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a growth of 441.0% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELDN. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 273,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 46,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,976. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $61.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

