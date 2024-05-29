Elevatus Welath Management Buys Shares of 1,978 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,978 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,823,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,885. The company has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.82.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

