Elevatus Welath Management Invests $560,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.