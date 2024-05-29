Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emeren Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emeren Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

SOL opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. Emeren Group has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.28.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Emeren Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

