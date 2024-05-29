Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Sells C$198,925.76 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$198,925.76.

Shares of EDR traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 752,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$5.73.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of C$68.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0341241 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

