Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,782,494 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 389% from the previous session’s volume of 3,025,717 shares.The stock last traded at $20.00 and had previously closed at $20.55.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 44,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Enerplus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 30,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

