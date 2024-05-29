EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.15

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.15 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15.14 ($0.19). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 15.06 ($0.19), with a volume of 2,303,498 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded EnQuest to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
