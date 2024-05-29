ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ESGL Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ESGL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,227. ESGL has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

