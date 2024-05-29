ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ESGL Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of ESGL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,227. ESGL has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.
About ESGL
