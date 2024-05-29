Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 184.8% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,760. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.18. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $27.32.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.83%.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
