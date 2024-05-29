Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.53. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 16,700 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.83%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

