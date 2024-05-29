Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $3,806.15 on Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $457.26 billion and approximately $18.76 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $3,806.15 or 0.05613546 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00054372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,138,397 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

