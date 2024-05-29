Everdome (DOME) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.44 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, Everdome has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $10.44 million and $647,147.06 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

