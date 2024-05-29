Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,814 shares of company stock valued at $939,475. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Exelixis Trading Down 1.1 %

EXEL stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

