F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 37,542 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $52,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in F5 by 748.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in F5 by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,783 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in F5 by 33.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in F5 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,496 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,453. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $168.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.44. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.16 and a 52-week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

