Fair Oaks Income Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:FA17)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance
FA17 opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Fair Oaks Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.60 ($0.01). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £305,406.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13.
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile
