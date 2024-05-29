Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $107.61. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 274.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 232.8% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.5% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

