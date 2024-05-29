Fetch.ai Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.34 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00003295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.34 billion and approximately $230.39 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00054171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00017999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012867 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

