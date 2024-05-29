Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.74.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.