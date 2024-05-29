Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires 100 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,427,000 after acquiring an additional 222,960 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hershey by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,448,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,393 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,260,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.60 and its 200-day moving average is $192.45. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $263.29.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.06.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

