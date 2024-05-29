Fiduciary Trust Co Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after acquiring an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 43.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,531,000 after acquiring an additional 334,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.53. 1,329,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.50. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The company has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

