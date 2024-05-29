Fiduciary Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 494,470 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 343,785 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,544,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,390,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.33. 2,169,173 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

