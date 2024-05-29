Fiduciary Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.79. 1,668,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,189. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.08.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

