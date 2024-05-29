Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases 1,217 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,178,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $127.46 and a 52-week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

