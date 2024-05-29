Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases 1,313 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $9.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.39. 1,168,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,142. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $468.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

