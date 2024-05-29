Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 124 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock traded down $11.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.70. 228,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.11 and a 200 day moving average of $416.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.53 and a 1-year high of $491.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

