Fiduciary Trust Co Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VEU traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,842. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.