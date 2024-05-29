First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires 143,373 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,561,241 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,373 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 6.9% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Comcast worth $463,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 113.1% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.94. 28,532,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,550,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

