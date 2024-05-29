First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,999,000 after buying an additional 71,570 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 348,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,518,000 after buying an additional 35,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,114,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $116,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,792,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.94. 193,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $431.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.