First Pacific Advisors LP Has $1.81 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.74. The company had a trading volume of 820,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $112.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

