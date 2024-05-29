First Pacific Advisors LP Lowers Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Rush Enterprises worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,689 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,193,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,581,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,225,000 after buying an additional 1,220,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,343,000 after buying an additional 744,310 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $20,954,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 388,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,037. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.54 and a 1 year high of $53.78.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

