First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 527,036 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,546,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 527,036 shares during the period. Douglas Emmett comprises 1.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 3.33% of Douglas Emmett worth $80,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.7 %

DEI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,816. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

