First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 68,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 51,603 shares.The stock last traded at $73.08 and had previously closed at $73.93.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3091 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.