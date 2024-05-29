First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 68,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 51,603 shares.The stock last traded at $73.08 and had previously closed at $73.93.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3091 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTA. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 53,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.