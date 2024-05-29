Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 1,402,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,344,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,178,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,130,000 after acquiring an additional 656,839 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,330,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,086,000 after buying an additional 757,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,025,000 after buying an additional 2,355,849 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

