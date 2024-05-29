Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,072,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 318,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 138,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IQLT traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. 221,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,467. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $40.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.