Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $3.30 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 64,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,889 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.