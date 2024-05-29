Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $3.89 Million in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,024,000. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378,602 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,905.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 123,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 910.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 50,493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.64. 229,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

