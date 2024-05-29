Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $4.37 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,931,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,988,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.