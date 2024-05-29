Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $6.34 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 188,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,734,407,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,219 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,538,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,871,000 after buying an additional 1,250,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $38.62. 10,406,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,917,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

