Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $7.15 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 137,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,700,000 after buying an additional 226,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after buying an additional 3,114,614 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,279,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,691,000 after buying an additional 372,978 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.96. 1,166,924 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

