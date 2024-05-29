Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 34,813 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. 1,241,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,510. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

